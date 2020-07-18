Scientists Have Created a Camera So Light and Tiny, That Beetles Can Carry It

Creativity and science are perhaps the code to crack the most unbelievable things. Recently, researchers have come up with a tiny camera which is so light that beetles can lift it.

According to a report published in the BBC this camera rig weighs a mere 250 milligrams. This device has been developed by the researchers at the University of Washington in the US. This research has been published in the Science Robotics journal.

The tiny device has the capacity to stream up to five frames in a second. The quality of the photos will be low and the footage will be in black and white. The footage can be streamed to a nearby smartphone.

In order to save battery so that the device lasts longer an accelerometer has been accommodated in the system. This has been done so that the device only captures images when the beetle is moving. The camera can last upto an impressive six hours on a single charge.

However, what is being questioned is that these little camera bots can raise quite a few surveillance concerns.

Addressing the issue, Shyam Gollakota, senior author of the research told the BBC, “As researchers we strongly believe that it's really important to put things in the public domain so people are aware of the risks and so people can start coming up with solutions to address them.”

It must also be noted while this experiment was being carried out no harm was caused to any of the beetles. If the report is to be believed than these beetles at least lived for a year after this was done.