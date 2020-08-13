Scientists Have Created a New Compound That Can Make Nitrogen Products Out of Thin Air

Scientists have come up with a new chemical compound made of nitrogen. Their successful experiment paves the way for making useful nitrogen products out of thin air.

A team of Yale chemists made the compound called aniline, combining atmospheric nitrogen with benzene. Previous attempts by other researchers to combine atmospheric nitrogen and benzene did not turn out to be successful as they used highly reactive derivatives of benzene. Due to this, it would degrade before occurrence of chemical reaction with nitrogen.

The researchers at Yale took a different approach. They used an iron compound to break down one of the chemical bonds in benzene and treated the nitrogen with a silicon compound. This allowed the nitrogen to combine with benzene.

“Fundamentally, we’re showing a new way of thinking about how to encourage nitrogen to form new bonds that may be adaptable to making other products,” said Yale chemistry professor Patrick Holland, senior author of the study.

The aniline is a precursor to materials used to create an assortment of synthetic products.

Before this, chemists would focus on nitrogen fixation. It is a process by which ammonia is produced with the help of atmospheric nitrogen. But now the chemists at Yale have asserted that nitrogen can be utilised in other forms for many compounds, materials and processes. For that, researchers will have to find ways to do it using atmospheric nitrogen.

They hope to use abundant nitrogen present in the air to produce more products needed by the society.