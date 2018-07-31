GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Scientists Have Discovered a New Shape-- And You're Made Up Of It!

Geometry just got a little more difficult.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 31, 2018, 5:12 PM IST
Circles, squares and triangles were the easiest shapes. When it got to hexagons and polygons, things seemed to get a little more difficult.

Now, scientists have discovered a new shape - scutoids.

According to a New Scientist report, scutoids may just have been discovered, but they've been existing for a long time now - scutoids exist in our skin!

Epithelial cells, which cover the surfaces of many organs as the safety shields of the body, adopt a previously un-described geometric shape - now, the scutoid - so that the tissue can curve. These blocks can be prism or pyramid like, and the new shape looks something like this.



And this shape may seem a little more familiar - because it's a combination of shapes you've already seen before.







Twitter, is however finding this a little hard to believe.













Some have a more positive, funnier reaction to the new shape.













