Scientists Have Discovered that the World's Funniest Fart Is 'Long, Loud and Ever So Slightly Wet'
Notably, the study also found that farts are likely to be found 5 per cent funnier by men than women.
Notably, the study also found that farts are likely to be found 5 per cent funnier by men than women.
In a unique research, scientists have revealed which is the 'world's funniest flatulence.' According to a story published in The Daily Mail, a study, carried out by The Beano, called The Flatulence Report, has worked out a mathematical formula to find out what sort of breaking wind is the funniest.
Researchers tested for 176 different types of noises that ranged from low to high pitch farts as well as one that were short or long, dry or wet and from loud to squeaking flatulence. Components in the formula then included intensity, length, social embarrassment, the number of children present and the age and gender of whoever hears it.
Notably, the funniest fart in a public vote with a mean score of over 8 out of 10 was described as being 'unfortunate' and 'potentially messy.' Speaking about the study, Dr Helen Pilcher, who led the research with other scientists and sound specialists Bose Professional said that the funniest fart is "long, loud and ever so slightly wet" and gives it the potential to be a major social embarrassment.
She further added that the research and their formula show how funny farts are.
Notably, the study also found that farts are likely to be found 5 per cent funnier by men than women. Furthermore, children also found them 23 per cent funnier than adults. However, the study saw that young adults in the 18-24 age group were the least amused by flatulence.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jio Effect: Airtel V-Fiber Offers up to 1000GB Free Data & Plans Start at Rs 799
- Dwayne The Rock Johnson Tops World's Richest Actors List, Beats Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr
- Jemimah Rodrigues Impresses Yorkshire Teammates With Impromptu Concert
- Kia Seltos Launched in India, Gets Special Twitter Icon as a Red SUV
- Here's Why Rendezvous With Simi Garewal is Still Relevant in the Age of Social Media