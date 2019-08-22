Scientists Have Discovered that the World's Funniest Fart Is 'Long, Loud and Ever So Slightly Wet'

In a unique research, scientists have revealed which is the 'world's funniest flatulence.' According to a story published in The Daily Mail, a study, carried out by The Beano, called The Flatulence Report, has worked out a mathematical formula to find out what sort of breaking wind is the funniest.

Researchers tested for 176 different types of noises that ranged from low to high pitch farts as well as one that were short or long, dry or wet and from loud to squeaking flatulence. Components in the formula then included intensity, length, social embarrassment, the number of children present and the age and gender of whoever hears it.

Notably, the funniest fart in a public vote with a mean score of over 8 out of 10 was described as being 'unfortunate' and 'potentially messy.' Speaking about the study, Dr Helen Pilcher, who led the research with other scientists and sound specialists Bose Professional said that the funniest fart is "long, loud and ever so slightly wet" and gives it the potential to be a major social embarrassment.

She further added that the research and their formula show how funny farts are.

Notably, the study also found that farts are likely to be found 5 per cent funnier by men than women. Furthermore, children also found them 23 per cent funnier than adults. However, the study saw that young adults in the 18-24 age group were the least amused by flatulence.

