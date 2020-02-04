Scientists Have Finally Cracked the Mystery of Strange, Slimy Creature Found Near New York

A fishing trip turned awry for a group of New Yorkers when a strange creature was angled out in Coney Island.

A TikTok user uploaded a video clip, which shows the bizarre slimy creature struggling to wriggle out of the bounds.

The video went viral and people shot guesses. Some said it could be an alien being like those seen in the popular TV show Stranger Things.

The clip was later posted on YouTube as well.

One YouTube user called it the “3 eyed fish from “The Simpsons’ opening credits”, while another wrote that the “next low budget movie” will be about the creature.

The mystery was, however, solved by experts at the Ocean Conservation Trust, UNILAD reported.

Marcus Williams, a marine animal expert at the charity, said the sea creature was identified as “some kind of elasmobranch” or a type of cartilaginous fish like sharks, rays or skates.

The report added that it was indeed difficult to identify the animal as “only 5 per cent” of the ocean had been explored till date. But the experts at the organization were sure of it to resemble “an underdeveloped skate”.

The probability of the creature being a skate was also suggested by several netizens. Many commented that the sea creature was simply a “common clearnose skate” that had folded its wings under itself for protection.

