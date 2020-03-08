Scientists Have Finally Revealed What Coronavirus Actually Looks Like

A team of scientists at a lab in southern China have finally released what the deadly COVID-19, which causes Coronavirus, looks like and we're shook!

The Daily Mail reports that the lab used a frozen electron microscope analysis technology in order to study a strain of virus which had been inactivated. The technology apparently allowed the scientists to study what the virus behaved like while alive.

Scientists from the Southern University of Science and Technology and Shenzhen National Clinical Medical Research Center for Infectious Diseases made another eye-opening breakthrough when they revealed the moment a host cell gets attacked by the virus and eventually gets infected.

Now that the virus has been identified and its methodology analysed, it can go a long way in paving the way for future research relevant to the field.

The scientists separated a strain of virus from a patient in January and completed the research as quickly as possible in order to get insight into the life cycle of the virus. They named it "BetaCoV/Shenzhen/SZTH-003/2020."

This comes amid further claims that vaccines meant for clinical use could be made available by Chinese scientists very soon. Meanwhile, five more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala, taking the number of infected people across India to 39.