Scientists Have Found Strange Movement of Gas Clouds in the Heart of Milky Way

Black holes were limited to theories for a long time until scientists provided evidence to prove the existence of the cosmic phenomenon. In recent times, a team of astrophysicists from various universities have discovered more about masses of gases and dead stars, indicating not one, but a number of black holes in the entire universe.



Another addition to this was found at the center of the Milky Way galaxy. The black hole was detected due to the mysterious movements of gas clouds. The study was published in the Astrophysical Journal, titled ‘The Fifth Candidate for an Intermediate-mass Black Hole in the Galactic Center.’

In their study, the researchers observed the clouds of gases orbiting an object 10,000 times the mass of the Sun. While they are yet to observe what these clouds were orbiting, it is believes that the centre of it can be a quiescent black hole, lying dormant without emitting radiation. If the theory is true, this becomes the fifth such black hole in the middle of the galaxy.



The research paper reads that one of the three clumps has a ring-like structure with a very steep velocity gradient. Meanwhile, the absence of stellar counterparts indicates that the point-like object may be a quiescent black hole.



The study is conducted by astrophysicist Shunya Takekawa of the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan and his colleagues.