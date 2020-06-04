Scientists Have Found the Cleanest Air on Earth, Here's Where It's Located





We all wish to breathe in clean air but due to human activity, most of the air around us is polluted.

Air pollution is one of the gravest manmade disasters. Foul air is linked to a host of dangerous diseases such as lung cancer and heart ailments.The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that around 7 million people are killed every year due to air pollution.







Scientists have now said that they have found the atmospheric region with the cleanest air on the Earth. Unsurprisingly, the place is far away from all human inhabitation.







In a first of its kind study, a team of scientists have revealed that the atmospheric region in Southern Ocean that surrounds Antarctica has remained unchanged despite human-related activities around the globe, CNN reported.











The latest study was led by Sonia Kreidenweis, professor at Colorado State University. In their research, professor Kreidenweis and her team found that the boundary layer air that feeds the lower clouds is the cleanest over the Southern Ocean. The air in the said area is so clear that it is free from any kind of pollutants and aerosol particles.







The research paper has been recently published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.











To identify the cleanest area, the scientists studied the components of the air and where it comes from.







In a statement, research scientist and co-author Thomas Hill said, “The aerosols controlling the properties of SO (Southern Ocean) clouds are strongly linked to ocean biological processes, and that Antarctica appears to be isolated from southward dispersal of microorganisms and nutrient deposition from southern continents.”





