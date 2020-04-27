BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Scientists Have Officially Declared This the Most Dangerous Place on Earth

Representative artwork by Davide Bonadonna.

Representative artwork by Davide Bonadonna.

Now a dry land, the place was once home an extensive river system, surrounded with different species of aquatic and terrestrial animals.

Humans have been inhabiting on planet Earth for years, yet there are a few questions that have remained unanswered. While we know about the deepest ocean or longest sea, not many of us knew about the most dangerous place in our home plant. The paleontologists have come to our rescue to reveal the answer.


According to a new study published by the University of Portsmouth, the scientists got a chance to peek into Africa’s Age of Dinosaurs. After reviewing fossils, which dated back 100 million years ago, scientists have found traces of ferocious predators, including flying reptiles and crocodile-like hunters.


The exact location is said to be an area of Cretaceous rock formations in south-eastern Morocco, also known as the Kem Kem Group. As a conclusion, Sahara has been declared the most dangerous place on Earth of all time.

Now a dry land, the place was once home an extensive river system, surrounded with different species of aquatic and terrestrial animals.


The review, published in the journal ZooKeys, is authored by Dr Nizar Ibrahim, Assistant Professor of Biology, University of Detroit Mercy and also a visiting researcher at the University.


https://zookeys.pensoft.net/article/47517/


The Kem Kem Group revealed traces of the largest predatory dinosaurs ever known, the sabre-toothed Carcharodontosaurus and Deltadromeus, as well as predatory flying reptiles like pterosaurs and crocodile-like hunters.


In his paper, Dr. Ibrahim mentioned, “This was arguably the most dangerous place in the history of planet Earth, a place where a human time-traveller would not last very long”.


