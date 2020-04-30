Scientists Have Spotted Two Massive Black Holes Dancing Around Each Other

Blackholes have become our fascination ever since we first learned about them. The astronomers predict new celestial happenings with different black holes around the universe, making us excited on learning something new about them.







The latest observation regarding the black holes has left the scientists amazed. The astronomers have observed two supermassive black holes dancing around each other in their orbits, around 3.5 billion light-years away from our planet.







The astronomers have documented and captured their spiralling dance across decades. As observed, these two black holes are said to be whirling around each other in the galaxy OJ 287, a highly variable active galactic nucleus.







For years, the galaxy has been spitting out flaring radiation at Earth on semi-regular intervals, prompting the scientists to dwell further about the event.







The centre of the galaxy OJ 287 has two supermassive black holes. While the smaller one is around 150 million times the mass of the Sun, while the larger one scales at 18 billion solar masses.







The findings have been published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.







The glare is produced twice every 12 years when the smaller black hole crashes through the enormous disk of gas surrounding the large black hole.







The chief author of the paper is Lankeswar Dey, a graduate student at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai, India. He, along with a team of scientists, predicted the timing of the flares two years back, which proved to be accurate.







Seppo Laine, co-author and associate staff scientist at Caltech/IPAC in California, said, “It was extremely fortunate that we would be able to capture the peak of this flare”.

