Scientists in China Create World's First Cloned Arctic Wolf

Biotechnology has improved exponentially in recent times, with several breakthroughs and new discoveries. Now, scientists in China have successfully created the world’s first cloned arctic wolf. The clone was developed by researchers working for a Beijing-based gene firm, Sinogene Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The clone’s surrogate mother was chosen to be a beagle since this breed shares a genetic ancestry with the white wolf, reported The Global Times.

The newly cloned wolf-pup has been named Maya. The donor cell came from a skin sample of a wild female Arctic Wolf and its oocyte from a dog. Scientists were then able to construct 137 new embryos from enucleated oocytes and somatic cells. 85 of those embryos were transferred to the uteri of 7 beagles. 1 of which gave birth to Maya.

The cloned wolf, which recently completed 100 days of its birth, is present with her surrogate beagle at the company’s lab in East China’s Jiangsu Province. At a later stage, the cloned wolf will also be kept for public display.

This cloning is being seen as a breakthrough in the efforts of conservation of the endangered arctic wolf. Talking about the development, Sinogene Biotechnology’s general manager, Mi Jidong, said, ” To save the endangered animal, we started the research cooperation with Harbin Polarland on cloning the arctic wolf in 2020. After two years of painstaking efforts, the arctic wolf was cloned successfully. It is the first case of its kind in the world.”

While it may be the first of its type effort with arctic wolves, researchers across the world have been working on animal cloning for years now. According to The Indian Express, in 1996, Scottish scientists cloned a sheep named Dolly from an udder cell of an adult sheep. More recently, in July 2022, scientists from Japan succeeded in cloning mice using freeze-dried skin cells.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here