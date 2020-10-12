Scientists Investigate Extremely Well-preserved 17th-century Shipwreck Discovered in Baltic Sea

While exploring the depths of the Baltic Sea, divers from Finland made an amazing discovery. They have managed to find an incredibly well-preserved shipwreck that dates back close to four centuries.

According to a report by Express.co.uk, volunteer divers from Badewanne, have previously found 20th-century vessels that were sunk during battles fought in World War I and World War II.

However, this is the first time a largely undamaged Dutch merchant vessel from the 17th century has been discovered. The divers found the wreck near the mouth of the Gulf of Finland, in the easternmost waters of Baltic, at a depth of about 85 metres.

According to Niklas Eriksson from the University of Stockholm in Sweden, the wreck reveals a lot of characteristics of the fluyt, as well as some unique features and could be an early example of the design.

"The wreck thus offers a unique opportunity to investigate the development of a ship type that sailed all over the world and became the tool that laid the foundation for early modern globalisation," Eriksson added.

The ship, which was frozen in a 17th-century state sustained only minor damage as a result of trawling with fishing nets, the report added.

The combination of low levels of salt, temperature and light in the Baltic Sea can enable wrecks to survive unchanged for centuries, the study author’s stated.

According to divers, even the holds of the ship are full, carrying stock of provisions and wares from when Dutch cargo vessels traded there.

According to the Badewanne website, the find is a good example of the importance of the Baltic Sea and the Gulf of Finland. Badewanne team will continue documenting the newly found wreck along with Finnish Heritage Agency of Antiquities and others.