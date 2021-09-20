Scientists Map Galactic Wind For First Time, Find Some of Universe's Missing Matter

Let us keep it clear that we are not talking about the dark matter here. Matter as we know it is made up of electrons, protons and neutrons, and scientists call it baryonic matter. According to scientists, we do not know about 80 per cent of galaxies’ ordinary matter. Finding the missing matter is key to understanding how galaxies formed. Now, in a rare feat, scientists have found some of the missing matter by mapping a galactic wind - a stream of high-speed particles blowing out of galaxies - for the first time. Using the Multi-Unit Spectroscopic Explorer from the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope, an international team of scientists generated a detailed map of a galactic wind. The galactic wind in the map is driving the exchange of matter between a cloud of gas -or a forming young galaxy -and interstellar gas which is also called a nebula.

The newly generated map will guide scientists through how galaxies evolve like islands of matter in the sea of vast empty space.

To generate the map, scientists observed galaxy Gal1, which was an easier target thanks to the quasar near it. Quasars are galactic nuclei that, due to their ability to emit high energy light, serve as a lighthouse for the nearby portion of the universe. Scientists also observed the nebula around the galaxy. When the quasar and the galaxy were perfectly positioned, and scientists had discovered the gas exchange, they were able to build a map. The study made it possible to observe a nebula that is simultaneously emitting and absorbing magnesium while in formation with the Gal1 galaxy.

By observing a nebula that is under formation with a young galaxy, scientists were able to discover an amount of matter that was not previously accounted for. They confirmed that the 80-90 per cent missing matter is located outside the galaxies. Scientists believe that their observation will help in expanding models of galactic evolution. The findings were published on July 28 in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

