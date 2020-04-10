BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Scientists May Have Just Discovered the Longest Animal And it is Found in the Indian Ocean

Photo: Twitter/Schmidt Ocean

Photo: Twitter/Schmidt Ocean

What is being speculated, as of now, is that this could possibly turn out to be the world’s longest animal.

The Schmidt Ocean Institute has discovered a siphonophore which is somehow very much related to jellyfish. This creature was discovered in the Indian Ocean. What is being speculated, as of now, is that this could possibly turn out to be the world’s longest animal.

The institute has shared a breathtaking video clip on Twitter which shows the Apolemia that is basically a type of siphonophore.

The clip has been captioned as, “Check out this beautiful *giant* siphonophore Apolemia recorded on #NingalooCanyons expedition. It seems likely that this specimen is the largest ever recorded and in strange UFO-like feeding posture. Thanks, @Caseywdunn for info @wamuseum @GeoscienceAus @CurtinUni @Scripps_Ocean"

The video, which has created quite a storm on Twitter, had many users curious about the size of the creature. Answering the query, the institute said, as of now, the exact size is not known, but what is known is that siphonophore’s outer ring measured in at 15m (49ft) diameter.

“Most frequent question so far: "How big is it?" we don't have exact size, but the #ROV pilot used #SuBastian and its lasers to estimate the size: this siphonophore’s outer ring measured in at 15m (49ft) diameter, so just that ring *alone* seems to be approximately 47m (154ft)!” they tweeted.

In another tweet, the institute informed that the creature was found around 630 meters deep. However, the bioluminescence is not confirmed as it could just be marine snow reflection ROV's lights.

