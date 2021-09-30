Scientists May Have Solved The Mystery Behind Identical Twins

In a huge leap in our understanding of identical twins, scientists have found epigenetic — nongenetic influence on gene expression — signatures on the DNA of identical twins. While scientists have known for some time that identical twins are formed when a single zygote — fertilised egg and sperm — is split into two embryos, why this split happens has remained a medical mystery. The new study, by identifying epigenetic signatures on the DNA of identical twins, hints that the split possibly happens because of the nongenetic factors. Earlier this splitting was believed to happen at random, a view that has been completely washed away by the new study as scientists showed using the detected epigenetic signatures that a person’s DNA can be tested if they have an identical twin — born or unborn — with 80 per cent accuracy. The discovery may help scientists to form a better understanding of many congenital disorders.

“This is a very big discovery,” says Dorret Boomsma, professor of biological psychology at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, in a statement. Boomsma, who led the study, adds, “This is the first time that we have found a biological marker of this phenomenon in humans. The explanation appears not to lie in the genome but in its epigenome.”

According to scientists, a surprisingly interesting finding in the study can tell if a person had lost a monozygotic identical twin during the early days of their mother’s pregnancy.

The epigenome is made up of the control elements that surround the genetic material and influence how the genes are expressed. Scientists give an interesting analogy — for example, if a gene is a letter ‘A’ key on the keyboard since it directs what to type when activated, an epigenetic control element is like the Shift key, which can influence how the letter A is typed — capital or small, or in the case of gene expression, how the gene is expressed.

The study was published on September 28 in Nature Communications. The new findings tell that if you ever had a vanishing identical twin, it is there written in your DNA.

