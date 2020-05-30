Scientists Name World's Deepest Octopus 'Dumbo' after Disney Elephant Character

In a recent discovery, world's deepest-sighted octopus has been been filmed at almost 4.3 miles down in the Indian Ocean.

Researchers think that the creature is likely to be a new species of Grimpoteuthis, a genus of deep-sea umbrella octopuses. They have been also named "Dumbo octopus", because of their fins, which resemble the ears of a Disney elephant character.

According to a CNN report, as part of the Five Deeps Expedition over the course of one and a half year, scientists have visited the world's deepest places.

A marine ecologist said, "During the dive last April, as usual, we filmed much of the same stuff, but then suddenly in the middle of a dive about close to 6,000 meters this Dumbo octopus just flies by the camera."

Scientists said that the animal was 14 to 17 inches long, inhabiting at around 6,900 meters deep in the ocean and they "hopped" from place to place on the seabed.

The ecologist added that there are still many discoveries to be made with big animals. "Quite often you hear about new species and they tend to be tiny worms and small crustaceans. This is a great big octopus," he said to CNN.

