Scientists Plan to Film Black Hole to Trace Its Activities of Devouring Celestial Bodies

An international team of scientists, who captured the first-ever image of a black hole in April, is now moving forward with their plan of filming the giant black hole.

According to a Business Insider report, the team, Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), in their plan of cinematic-debut wishes to produce real-time videos of the Milky Ways' massive black hole and also time lapse videos of the larger and more distant black hole M87, to depict a clearer picture of their changing environment.

The project called the next-generation EHT(ngEHT), will show how the mass of gas devours stars and interacts with the environment.

The international team was hailed for its groundbreaking picture M87, in April. Following the success, the team again decided to turn its global network of telescopes to M87 as well the one in the middle of the Milky Way.

The project may also capture the real time movements of Sagittarius A* ('A- star', the black hole at the centre of Milky Way and is of the size of four million suns whereas M87 is about 6.5 billion stars) as it changes more quickly and visibly compared to M87.

According to the report, the ngEHT team is planning to expand its network by 2020 and draft a proposal to include new dishes. Although the team officials say that they don't need the dishes to film the black holes but it might help to improve to the video quality.

"It's very likely that we may be able to start making rudimentary movies over the next five years or so. They might be low-resolution, but they would be the first steps," Shep Doeleman, an astronomer who leads the global EHT team said to reporters.

