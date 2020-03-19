Scientists Prove Darwin's 'Survival of the Fittest' Theory 150 Years After His Death

Human begins didn’t develop in a single day but evolved through the years to reach the present structure. This was first proposed by biologist Charles Darwin, who gave some Theories of Evolution to explain the presence of life form today as it is.







One of these theories talks about ‘survival of the fittest’, which means that the species who leave more copies of itself through reproducing survive for a longer time. For years, the theory was just in papers until it was recently proved by a team of scientists at the University of Cambridge.







The study, published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, proves that mammal subspecies play a vital role in evolution. The research was headed by Laura van Holstein at the Cambridge biological anthropology department in St John’s College.







For the unversed, a subspecies is a population of animals within a species. These subspecies may differ from each other in terms of physical traits and breeding ranges. While the northern giraffes are known to have three subspecies, humans or homo sapiens have none.







“My research investigates the relationship between species and the variety of subspecies. It proves that sub-species play a critical role in long-term evolutionary dynamics,” commented Laura.







The study helped in revealing that evolution for different species took place in a different time, without similar geographical barriers. Thus, the “subspecies form, diversify and increase in number in a different way in non-terrestrial and terrestrial habitats”.

