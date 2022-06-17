Scientists Reconstruct Face of Woman Who Lived 4,000 Years Ago During Stone Age

Time travelling may not be possible yet, but thanks to an incredible team of scientists and technology, we can see how a Central European woman looked 4,000 years ago. According to a recent report by Live Science, a team of archaeologists at the Institute of Archeology of the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic reconstructed the face of a woman whose remains were buried with five bronze bracelets, two gold earrings and a three-strand necklace of more than 400 amber beads.

According to radiocarbon dating of the cemetery where her bones were found, the woman lived between 1880 B.C. and 1750 B.C. reports Live Science. The skeletal remains of the woman who most likely belonged to the Únětice culture were found in a graveyard near the village of Mikulovice in the northern Czech Republic. Live Science reports that the area and the surrounding regions are known as Bohemia because they comprised a kingdom of that name prior to World War I. The 27 graves in the cemetery proved to be a remarkable treasure trove of artefacts, including about 900 amber objects. Along with her body, the woman was buried with three bronze sewing needles. The Únětice culture was a group of peoples from early Bronze Age Central Europe known for their metal artefacts, including axe-heads, daggers, bracelets and twisted-metal necklaces called torcs.

The reconstruction of her face reveals a petite, dark-haired woman who was among the richest residents of Bronze-Age Bohemia. Speaking to Live Science, archaeologist Michal Ernée said, “It’s maybe the richest female grave from the whole Únětice cultural region.” The archaeologist has also added that of all the skeletal remains found in the cemetery near Mikulovice, the amber-wearing woman had the best-preserved skull. Describing it as a “fortunate coincidence,” Ernée said that the richest grave also had skeletal remains that could provide the basis for reconstruction.

What also helped scientists was the discovery of well-preserved bones that still contain pieces of the woman’s DNA. The genetic sequences enabled the researchers to discover that her eyes and hair were brown and her skin was fair. Live Science reports that anthropologist Eva Vaníčková of the Moravian Museum in Brno and sculptor Ondřej Bílek collaborated to make the torso-up model of the woman.

