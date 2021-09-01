Scientists Reconstruct First-evolved Plant Roots Using 400-million-year-old Fossil

Some 140 kilometres north of Scotland's capital Edinburg lies Rhynie, a village in the Scottish council of Aberdeenshire. The village holds a special position for palaeontologists studying ancient plants, thanks to Rhynie chert, a sedimentary deposit that remarkably preserved a number of plant species dating back to some 400 million years ago. Interestingly, it was around the time when plants that colonised land some 100 million years ago were evolving to become complex. The most complex plant found in the Rhynie chert was Asteroxylon mackiei, one of the earliest known plant species that had roots. Now, using 3D reconstruction, scientists at the University of Edinburgh and the University of Oxford have demonstrated how the plant formed roots and developed root axes. The evolution of roots at the time was a big change as it brought a transformative change in climate and ecology. The study was published on August 24 in eLife.

Explaining how these oldest-known root structures developed, one of the authors of the study Liam Dolan says in a statement, “They developed when a shoot-like axis formed a fork where one prong maintained its shoot identity and the second developed root identity.” According to the scientists, the reconstruction shows that the ancient roots formed in an entirely different manner than the roots of modern plants, and the ancient mechanism is now extinct.

The reconstruction, which used fossils of the plants to even create an artistic impression of how they were like when they were alive. The artist who created the impression shared it on Twitter.

According to scientists, the evolution of rooted plants and their spread across the planet’s land had a huge and dramatic impact on the Earth system. The roots helped reduce CO2 from the atmosphere, provided stability to the soil and revolutionised water circulation across the terrestrial surfaces.

Scientists say that for the first time it is possible to visualise the complex body parts of the ancient plant using 3D techniques. Scientists believe that the fossils collected by generations of palaeontologists coupled with new techniques can be used to answer many key questions of evolution.

