Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Scientists Reveal Earth’s Hot Core is 'Snow-capped'. Here’s How it Might Have Deposited

According to the research led by Zhang and the team, the Earth's inner core is hot, under immense pressure and snow-capped. This snow is said to be made of tiny particles of iron, which is heavier than any snowflake on Earth’s surface.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 23, 2019, 10:58 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Scientists Reveal Earth’s Hot Core is 'Snow-capped'. Here’s How it Might Have Deposited
Image by Telugu News18.

Ever since the scientists have started exploring the Earth, there has been a constant curiosity to know a little further than what is already known.

With a similar interest, digging a little dip into Earth’s inner core, Youjun Zhang – an associate professor at Sichuan University in China – has led a study to reveal details about our planet.

According to the research led by Zhang and the team, the Earth's inner core is hot, under immense pressure and snow-capped. This snow is said to be made of tiny particles of iron, which is heavier than any snowflake on Earth’s surface.

The iron particles fall from the molten outer core, pile on top of the inner core, making a thick sheet of ‘iron’ snow.

While this might sound a little unrealistic to masses, scientists believe that the process is akin to how rocks form inside volcanoes.

Jung-Fu Lin, a professor in the Jackson School of Geosciences at The University of Texas at Austin and a co-author of the study, said, “The Earth’s metallic core works like a magma chamber that we know better of in the crust.”

The study was published in the journal JGR Solid Earth.

The other co-authors include Jackson School graduate student Peter Nelson and Nick Dygert, an assistant professor at the University of Tennessee.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram