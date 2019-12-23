Scientists Reveal Earth’s Hot Core is 'Snow-capped'. Here’s How it Might Have Deposited

Ever since the scientists have started exploring the Earth, there has been a constant curiosity to know a little further than what is already known.

With a similar interest, digging a little dip into Earth’s inner core, Youjun Zhang – an associate professor at Sichuan University in China – has led a study to reveal details about our planet.

According to the research led by Zhang and the team, the Earth's inner core is hot, under immense pressure and snow-capped. This snow is said to be made of tiny particles of iron, which is heavier than any snowflake on Earth’s surface.

The iron particles fall from the molten outer core, pile on top of the inner core, making a thick sheet of ‘iron’ snow.

While this might sound a little unrealistic to masses, scientists believe that the process is akin to how rocks form inside volcanoes.

Jung-Fu Lin, a professor in the Jackson School of Geosciences at The University of Texas at Austin and a co-author of the study, said, “The Earth’s metallic core works like a magma chamber that we know better of in the crust.”

The study was published in the journal JGR Solid Earth.

The other co-authors include Jackson School graduate student Peter Nelson and Nick Dygert, an assistant professor at the University of Tennessee.

