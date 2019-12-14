Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Scientists Reveal That They've Finally Found the Deepest Point on Earth Under Antarctica

Scientists have revealed the latest topographical map of Antarctica.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 14, 2019, 4:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Scientists Reveal That They've Finally Found the Deepest Point on Earth Under Antarctica
Representational image

Scientists have revealed the latest topographical map of Antarctica, which has been developed by the BedMachine project, reported the Mashable. BedMachine is a new map of the Antarctic  ice sheet believed to be of high precision.

University of California, Irvene, on its official Twitter handle said, “A team of UCI #glaciologists has unveiled the most accurate portrait yet of the contours of the land beneath Antarctica’s ice sheet: New findings will help scientists predict #climate change impact on frozen continent.”

The researchers have now found the deepest point on continental Earth. The lowest exposed point on land is located at the Dead Sea shore which is 413 meters below sea level, while the lowest point on land is about 3500 meters below sea-level. However, the world's deepest canyon on land was found beneath Denman Glacier in East Antarctica.

As per the previous studies canyon was believed to be shallow, but the new study has uncovered its real depth. Scientists came to know the depth of the hidden canyon by calculating the amount of ice that filled it and the law of conservation of mass.

“Ultimately, BedMachine Antarctica presents a mixed picture: Ice streams in some areas are relatively well-protected by their underlying ground features, while others on retrograde beds are shown to be more at risk from potential marine ice sheet instability,” said Mathieu Morlighem of the California university, the report added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram