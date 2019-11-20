Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Scientists Reveal That They've Found Evidence of Insects on Mars

A recent study by Entomologist William Romoser from Ohio University claimed to find evidence of life on Mars.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 20, 2019, 3:29 PM IST
Scientists Reveal That They've Found Evidence of Insects on Mars
A recent study by Entomologist William Romoser from Ohio University claimed to find evidence of life on Mars.

A recent study by Entomologist William Romoser from Ohio University claimed to find evidence of life on Mars at an Entomological Society of America conference in St Louis.

Ohio University subsequently released a study that says, as scientists try to determine whether there is life on the red planet or not, Romoser's research shows they already have the evidence, thanks to photos from various Mars rovers.

According to Ohio University, Dr Romoser, who has spent years studying photographs from Mars that are available online, found several examples of insect-like forms on them. These forms resembled bees as well as more reptilian structures, both fossils and living.

Speaking about the same, Romoser said that there has always been life on Mars and there still is life there, adding that many features in the structures are similar to "Terran insects". He cited some examples of the structures as being representative of "wings, wing flexion, agile gliding/flight, and variously structured leg elements.”

Rosomer further said that while the Martian rovers, particularly the Curiosity Rover, have been looking for indicators of organic activity, there are images that clearly depict reptilian and other insect forms.

According to Dr Romoser, several pictures have indicated arthropod body segments in the images captured by the Rover, the release said.

Romoser, said that his interpretations of insects and reptile-like creatures he described in the images may change in the future as more insight and information is gained about the Red Planet, but as of now, the sheer volume of evidence he found is persuasive.

According to him, "presence of higher metazoan organisms" on the planet implies presence of energy sources, food chains and water as elements that are present to sustain life, the release elaborated.

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

