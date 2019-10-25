Scientists Reveal What Medieval Man Looked Like, and It Is Now a Hilarious Meme

A few days ago, human remains were found at the Aberdeen Art Gallery redevelopment site, which included roughly 60 full skeletons, and can be dated back to at least 600 years. The skeletons found were discovered to be shorter and more stout, which revealed that they probably belonged to the medieval man.

The face of one of these skeletons, Skeleton 125, was reconstructed to reveal what the medieval man really looked like. And, well, it's not really what you'd expect. BBC Scotland broke the news on social media and also provided a visual representation of what man looked like nearly six centuries ago. However, what really caught people's attention was how different he looked!

Face of a Medieval man found in Aberdeen reconstructed https://t.co/kZ68kx5JvB pic.twitter.com/s5EMQte7bf — BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) October 22, 2019

Of course, there were a few jokes on how "ugly" or "disproportionate" the face appears to be while some said that in the distant future, our remains would be dug up by our successors and they too would laugh at our "deformities."

turns out we evolved to get our faces bigger within our faces. by the end of this century, our faces will have gone off the edges of our faces. and into the sky https://t.co/xMcyHGgiyz — Alice Lowe (@alicelowe) October 22, 2019

imagine being made fun of for your weird face for your whole life, you die, someone digs you up hundreds of years later, uses state of the art technology to reconstruct your face and then shares it so every can make fun of you again https://t.co/jnF6aOWn2b — Ed (@ted_pen) October 22, 2019

Do you have any other angles? pic.twitter.com/nJ9z1SiuGa — Andrew Curry (@andrewjcurry) October 22, 2019

