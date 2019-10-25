Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Scientists Reveal What Medieval Man Looked Like, and It Is Now a Hilarious Meme

Scientists provided a visual representation of what man looked like nearly six centuries ago.

News18.com

October 25, 2019
Scientists Reveal What Medieval Man Looked Like, and It Is Now a Hilarious Meme
Image: AOC archaeology group

A few days ago, human remains were found at the Aberdeen Art Gallery redevelopment site, which included roughly 60 full skeletons, and can be dated back to at least 600 years. The skeletons found were discovered to be shorter and more stout, which revealed that they probably belonged to the medieval man.

The face of one of these skeletons, Skeleton 125, was reconstructed to reveal what the medieval man really looked like. And, well, it's not really what you'd expect. BBC Scotland broke the news on social media and also provided a visual representation of what man looked like nearly six centuries ago. However, what really caught people's attention was how different he looked!

Of course, there were a few jokes on how "ugly" or "disproportionate" the face appears to be while some said that in the distant future, our remains would be dug up by our successors and they too would laugh at our "deformities."

