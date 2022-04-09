Scientists Reverse Aging in Human Skin Cells by 30 Years in Groundbreaking Study

A team of researchers at the Babraham Institute has developed a method that can make the skin cells younger by as much as 30 years. Trumping ageing, a process that eventually leads to death, has been a challenge for scientists for decades. Adding a unit to the ongoing efforts, researchers working under the Epigenetics research programme at the Babraham Institute have partially restored the function of older cells. The study published in the journal, eLife, is based on regenerative biology, a field that aims to repair or replace old cells. The team experimented on old cells and reprogrammed them to tweak their profile similar to a cell 30 years younger. The technique used for the research was the same as the one used to make stem cells.

However, instead of completely erasing the cell identity and turning it into a stem cell, researchers were able to make them biologically younger, while still being able to maintain their specialised cell function.

“Our results represent a big step forward in our understanding of cell reprogramming. We have proved that cells can be rejuvenated without losing their function and that rejuvenation looks to restore some function to old cells,” said Dr Diljeet Gill, a researcher at the institute, in a press release.

Talking about the implications of the research, the lead researcher of the study, Prof Wolf Reik, said, “This work has very exciting implications. Eventually, we may be able to identify genes that rejuvenate without reprogramming, and specifically target those to reduce the effects of ageing.”

Researchers believe that this technique can make the cells not only appear younger but function like young cells too. In addition, the path ahead can lead to “other therapeutic possibilities,” such as treating Alzheimer’s, or the development of cataracts. The study is still in the nascent stage and will require exploring the “next piece of the puzzle.”

