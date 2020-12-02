Scientists Solve the Mystery of How Methane Escapes through Ice Caps from Deep Sea-beds

Methane is considered as one of the cleanest fossil fuels to burn, however, when released in the atmosphere, it becomes one of the worst greenhouse gases writing the doom of our planet through global warming. Our seabeds contain a treasure trove of this gas locked within their surface in frozen formations, but it escapes.

Scientists believe methane breaks through iced barriers of the sea and escapes into the air. The question has troubled researchers for a while – how and why does methane escape the way it does? Global observations have shown robust methane gas columns as they bubble upwards from their frozen grave called methane hydrates. There, high and low temperatures or pressure of the deep-sea environment should form a solidified layer, like a lake surface that freezes over. This icy cap should prevent the gas from escaping and yet, it goes out anyway.

Now, an international collaboration with lead researchers from Berkeley and MIT, and others from Switzerland, Spain, New Mexico and California have tried to answer it. They used deep-sea observations along with laboratory and computer modelling and simulation in the study. It turns out, as opposed to preventing the gas from escaping into the ocean column, the frozen hydrate helps it do so.

Lead author Xiaojing (Ruby) Fu observed photos and videos from an NOAA research ship in the Gulf of Mexico where plumes of methane start with a bubble formation right at the seafloor. The bubbles, he observed, had an icy crust and acted a transporter. Like a helium balloon that will reach higher and higher, these bubbles floated upwards towards the sea-surface.

Later, he used SONAR and discovered thousands of such bubbly plumes off the coast of Virginia. With the mechanism now clear, they went ahead to look for the trigger.

A seismic study of the bubble-origin subsurface of the seafloor revealed narrow conduits through which the gas escapes; sort of how a chimney directs smoke into upwards direction. They also found something surprising – solid hydrate and the gaseous methane could co-exist.

Without both, the bubble-system and the narrow conduits segregating the methane gas through a hydrate layer, the gas wouldn’t escape in a column but dissipate around the sea. However, this is a lab-scale model. Further exploration would be required to confirm the large-scale feasibility of the model. The study has been published in PNAS.