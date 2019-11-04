Scientists Spot the Tiniest Black Hole with Lowest Mass Which is 3.3 Times the Sun

The quest for knowing more about the depths of the universe never ceases to exist. It was this quest that resulted in providing the first evidence of black holes after years of research. While the existence of the black hole was predicted way back in 1916 by Albert Einstein, it took more than 100 years to have a photographic evidence of the same.

Even after multiple failures, scientists never stopped to continue their search about the theory proven by Einstein. Black Holes are elusive bodies that are hard to detect as they swallow up light. Now, the latest research, conducted by the researchers at The Ohio State University, has suggested that there might be a lot of black holes that have been missed from getting reported.

The findings were published in the journal Science on November 1. From the easiest description provided, it can be concluded that it the tiniest black so far, with the lowest mass. The article referred to a black hole around the giant star 2MASS J05215658+4359220 (J05215658, for short). It was spotted using Earth-based telescopes and Gaia satellite observations.

Todd Thompson, an astronomer at The Ohio State University and lead author on the study, said in an official statement, “We’re showing this hint that there is another population out there that we have yet to really probe in the search for black holes.”

The team also suggests the new black hole is likely 3.3 times more massive than the sun. This, in turns, means it is the lowest mass black hole yet discovered. There’s another probability that the unseen object orbiting J05215658 might be a very large neutron star.

