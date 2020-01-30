Scientists Spot This Mysterious Population of Floating Creatures in Australian Water

The Earth is home to various species of flora and fauna, some of these are still unknown to the mankind and scientists are always stay eager to learn about new and different species on the planet.

In a similar quest to know about some unknown creatures, scientists from the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) have discovered rare benthic siphonophores during their recent voyage to Kimberley Marine Park, Australia.

Found on the ocean floor, siphonophores are related to coral and jellyfish. They were found along a 17,000-year-old Western Australian coastline, which is more than 400 feet underwater. These underwater predators use a web of tentacles to hunt their prey.

A video of the same was shared by AIMS on their recent finding at the Kimberley Marine Park.

This is the first recorded sightings of these creatures in Australia. Project leader Karen Miller, head of expedition, said, “These creatures are generally found in deep water down to 3,000 meters (about 9,840 feet), and are rarely ever seen, hence why our observation in depths of 100 meters to 150 meters (328 feet to 492 feet) is so exciting.”

Benthic siphonophores anchor themselves to the surface, while their bodies keep floating like balloons. Karen explained, “They were just like this pom-pom that was floating about 50 centimetres or so off the seabed and we were looking at them and going 'this is really weird'.”

To study further about the creatures, Karen will join a team of scientists aboard a Schmidt Ocean Institute research vessel later this year.

