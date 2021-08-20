Scientists Uncover Remains of Nazi Execution Victims in Poland’s Death Valley

Archaeological excavations near the Polish village of Chojnice have brought back memories of brutal Nazi executions that took place in 1945. The team of archeologists from the Polish Academy of Science’s Institute of Archaeology and Ethnology ran systematic archeological techniques to unearth the mass graves also known as the Death Valley in the Polish village. Their findings were published in the Antiquity journal on Wednesday.

Through this research, scientists have documented the evidence of the genocide that took place on the northern outskirts of Chojnice, Poland, in the autumn of 1939 and in January 1945. For their study, the team, led by Dawid Kobiałka, first dove into archives to find reports of the forced marching of Jews to the location. They also interviewed holocaust survivors, including several whose parents were killed in 1939. In their study, scientists mention that at least 30,000–35,000 Polish citizens of the pre-war Pomeranian province, Poland, were executed by the Nazis during October and November of 1939. The massacre is known as the Pomeranian Crime of 1939. They also mentioned that during the first months of the Second World War, 12,000 people were killed in the forests around Piaśnica. The bodies of 7,000 executed Jews were hidden in forests near Szpęgawsk, by the Nazis, mentioned the study.

The five stages of the research methodology included desk investigation, ethnographic research, non-invasive archaeological research, and below-ground non-invasive archaeological research with the final step being excavations. Scientists were successful in discovering several bodies of people who they believe belonged to the Polish resistance movement. Besides the human remains of the victims which included one tonne of bones, researchers also found more than 4000 artifacts, like shells, valuables including medallions, cigarette lighters, and another engraved gold wedding ring, mentions Science Magazine.

Their investigation allowed the scientists to trace a line of preparatory trenches dug by the Polish Army in case of war with the Third Reich. Scientists mention that a few months after they were dug, the trenches were used by the Nazis to hide the bodies of their victims. Executions took place in the trenches and the victims fell into it or their bodies were thrown into the pits by the perpetrators. Following the mass execution the trenches were backfilled with soil, the study suggests.

Following this research, scientists will now attempt to identify the victims through DNA sampling. If successfully examined the remains will be reburied in Death Valley and the site will become an official war cemetery.

