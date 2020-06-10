Scientists Use Drones to Capture 64,000 Green Sea Turtle Coming Ashore in Great Barrier Reef

Researchers from Queensland Government’s Department of Environment and Science have found a new way of calculating green sea turtle population at Raine Island in the Great Barrier Reef, Australia.

According to a report in CNN, scientists have accurately counted the green sea turtle by deploying drones at the world’s largest green turtle rookery.

The footage said around 64,000 green turtles are in the process of coming ashore on the island to lay eggs.

Previously, researchers had painted the turtles’ shells with a white paint when the creatures had gathered on the beach, and once they returned to the sea, they began counting them. However, scientists found out that the results were not accurate, and they ended up deploying drones and came across 1.73 times many turtles.

The research was conducted in December and the finding was published in scientific journal PLOS ONE.

Senior research scientist and lead author of the paper Dr Andrew Dunstan told CNN, “Trying to accurately count thousands of painted and unpainted turtles from a small boat in rough weather was difficult. Using a drone is easier, safer, much more accurate, and the data can be immediately and permanently stored.”

He further said previously we were underestimating the population of the turtles. However, with the drones getting deployed, “We're finding 1.73 times as many turtles with the drone and as we do when we directly compare with the observer counts.”

Green turtles are found in tropical and subtropical waters, and they usually travel a long distance to lay eggs.