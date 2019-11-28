Scientists Working on a Method To Reduce Carbon Emissions In Music Concerts

A week after Coldplay announced that they would not tour with their latest album for environmental concerns, news has come in that scientists are working on a plan to help bands and singers to tour around and perform live without affecting the climate.

Bristol-based band Massive Attack are collaborating with climate scientists at Tyndall Centre at the University of Manchester, to jointly study the key impact areas of the music industry on the environment. This new research will study all the aspects of touring and how its carbon footprint can be reduced to zero, or as close to zero as possible.

As per a report by BBC, the main findings of the study will be shared with musicians from across the industry, with the hope that it will inspire millions of fans to live in a sustainable way.

British musician Robert Del Naja, aka 3D, told the media house about his sense of conflict upon contributing to climate change through his art. "(As musicians) we have enjoyed a high carbon lifestyle. But as a society we've all existed in a fossil fuel economy for a long time and had very little choice in that.”

"The challenge now is to not only make personal sacrifices, but to insist on the systemic change that's needed. Business as usual is over,” he added.

Meanwhile, pop singer Billie Eilish is offering an eco-friendly way to earn tickets to her next tour by fighting climate change. There'll be eco-villages at each concert where fans can learn more about the issues facing the planet.

