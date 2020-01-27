ScientistSisodia Trends as Netizens Troll Manish Sisodia for His 'Clean Water Theory'

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has become the butt of all memes on Twitter after he tried to use the laws of physics to defend irregular supply of clean water in his area.

During a recent tic-tac with a journalist, Sisodia, who became a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in 2013 after he beat Bharatiya Janata Party's Nakul Bhardwaj in East Delhi's Patparganj constituency, was answering questions about bad quality of water that is supplied in the city.

Delhi mei saaf paani dena scientifically possible nahi hai~ #ScientistSisodia 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/F8ZGit15M2 — Amit Kumar Sindhi 🇮🇳 (@AMIT_GUJJU) January 26, 2020

Responding to the allegation of unclean tap water, the senior Aam Aadmi Party leader said that the water was of bad quality because users were filling the water at the wrong time. Asking Delhiites whether they filled the water from taps at the time of water supply, Sisodia asserted that the water would be clean if the tap was turned on during the period when water was being supplied. He also asserted that the water was dirty when taps are turned on at the time when water was not being supplied, stating that at such times, sludge and mud get sucked into the motor, causing the water to be muddy.

"If you run your motor after the supply hours, physics states that it will suck in all the waste...It is not scientifically possible to ensure otherwise," Sisodia said.

The comment rubbed many off the wrong way on Twitter who trolled Sisodia for messing with the laws of physics to compensate for administrative shortcomings. The sarcastic hashtag #ScientistSisodia started to trend on Twitter as many shared memes to express their exasperation with Sisodia's comment.

Trolls even morphed the AAP leader's face into paintings and images of scientists such as Albert Einstein and Isaac Newton to make a point.

#ScientistSisodia Manish Sisodia looking at some of the inventions made by him. pic.twitter.com/7I1JburVph — Marwadi (@gaitonde07) January 27, 2020

BREAKING: #ScientistSisodia has found a way to control floods in the country. pic.twitter.com/WuW0jPsWZn — The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) January 27, 2020

After many inventions, #ScientistSisodia is waiting for Nobel Prize in Physics pic.twitter.com/KLv6DLscEW — Modi Bharosa (@ModiBharosa) January 27, 2020

Delhi is set to go to to polls on November 8 with AAP's Arvind Kejriwal looking forward to beating the BJP and Indian National Congress to retain power as Delhi CM for a second term.

