Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

#ScientistSisodia Trends as Netizens Troll Manish Sisodia for His 'Clean Water Theory'

The Delhi deputy CM recently used the 'laws of physics' to explain that Delhi did not get clean water because people turned the tap on at the incorrect time.

News18.com

Updated:January 27, 2020, 5:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
#ScientistSisodia Trends as Netizens Troll Manish Sisodia for His 'Clean Water Theory'
AAP leader Manish Sisodia was brutally trolled for his comments on why Delhi did not have clean water supply | Image credit: PTI/Twitter

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has become the butt of all memes on Twitter after he tried to use the laws of physics to defend irregular supply of clean water in his area.

During a recent tic-tac with a journalist, Sisodia, who became a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in 2013 after he beat Bharatiya Janata Party's Nakul Bhardwaj in East Delhi's Patparganj constituency, was answering questions about bad quality of water that is supplied in the city.

Responding to the allegation of unclean tap water, the senior Aam Aadmi Party leader said that the water was of bad quality because users were filling the water at the wrong time. Asking Delhiites whether they filled the water from taps at the time of water supply, Sisodia asserted that the water would be clean if the tap was turned on during the period when water was being supplied. He also asserted that the water was dirty when taps are turned on at the time when water was not being supplied, stating that at such times, sludge and mud get sucked into the motor, causing the water to be muddy.

"If you run your motor after the supply hours, physics states that it will suck in all the waste...It is not scientifically possible to ensure otherwise," Sisodia said.

The comment rubbed many off the wrong way on Twitter who trolled Sisodia for messing with the laws of physics to compensate for administrative shortcomings. The sarcastic hashtag #ScientistSisodia started to trend on Twitter as many shared memes to express their exasperation with Sisodia's comment.

Trolls even morphed the AAP leader's face into paintings and images of scientists such as Albert Einstein and Isaac Newton to make a point.

Delhi is set to go to to polls on November 8 with AAP's Arvind Kejriwal looking forward to beating the BJP and Indian National Congress to retain power as Delhi CM for a second term.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram