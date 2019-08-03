Sco Pa Tu Manaa: Internet has Found a New Gibberish Phrase and This is What it Means

If you've been on the Internet in the last 48 hours, you may have spotted a strange phrase pop up in a lot of Tweets or descriptions that may not make a lot of sense at first go.

This phrase, is 'Sco Pa Tu Manaa.' This simple phrase appears in a lot of places in seemingly unrelated content, so what does it mean?

While Google Translate can't bring you up to a translation of the phrase, it definitely has a meaning thought: it means nothing, and yet something as well.

The phrase is all over Twitter. And what might surprise you is that people are answering this 'question' completely normally.

This test player can hit 3 sixes in a row in a T20 but a T20 player can't stay on the field facing 100 balls scoring 2 runs. https://t.co/zZdWSF0peZ — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 28, 2019

Sco pa tu manaa pic.twitter.com/DqYQZU6E9k — Devdas (@shahrukhdevdas) July 27, 2019

I see the words sco pa tu manaa every day on Twitter and I never know what it means!!!!!!!!!! — Kathleen Lights (@KathleenLights1) July 27, 2019

Here's how some people feel about seeing the phrase.

That's it. I am done with this shit. pic.twitter.com/zebfq1XR90 — Angoor Stark 🍇 🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) July 28, 2019

me trynna figure out wtf Sco Pa Tu Manaa means pic.twitter.com/5A4reCLr6r — x (@thatkiidx) July 28, 2019

me logging onto twitter and immediately logging out after seeing the 'sco pa tu manaa' shit pic.twitter.com/mIAvwrlw1d — ♡ (@twicejins) July 31, 2019

But what does it mean? Literally translated, it means nothing. It is, indeed gibberish. But the same way people made up an inside joke of tYpInG lIkE tHiS as a means of mockery of the original sentence, there is an inside meaning attached to the phrase. The gibberish phrase has been re-christened on Twitter for, 'What is your opinion on this thing?'

The phrase actually comes a YouTube video of a Ghanaian singer called Kawoula Biov who used the phrase first in his song.

Here's what Urban dictionary explains the meaning as.

Dammit Kathleen, you're capable of googling just like anybody else. https://t.co/YrXiXtJLTr pic.twitter.com/TzBZa6g8jB — Elizabeth Dagger (@elizabethdagger) July 27, 2019

And basically, what it means.

sco pa tu manaa is basically another way of unpopular opinions — zel (@denzeldion) July 31, 2019

So now when you see the phrase, you can now know what to respond to it.

