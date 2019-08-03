Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Sco Pa Tu Manaa: Internet has Found a New Gibberish Phrase and This is What it Means

The phrase actually comes a YouTube video of a Ghanaian singer called Kawoula Biov, who used the phrase in his song.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:August 3, 2019, 12:20 PM IST
Sco Pa Tu Manaa: Internet has Found a New Gibberish Phrase and This is What it Means
Image credits: Twitter.
If you've been on the Internet in the last 48 hours, you may have spotted a strange phrase pop up in a lot of Tweets or descriptions that may not make a lot of sense at first go.

This phrase, is 'Sco Pa Tu Manaa.' This simple phrase appears in a lot of places in seemingly unrelated content, so what does it mean?

While Google Translate can't bring you up to a translation of the phrase, it definitely has a meaning thought: it means nothing, and yet something as well.

The phrase is all over Twitter. And what might surprise you is that people are answering this 'question' completely normally.

Here's how some people feel about seeing the phrase.

But what does it mean? Literally translated, it means nothing. It is, indeed gibberish. But the same way people made up an inside joke of tYpInG lIkE tHiS as a means of mockery of the original sentence, there is an inside meaning attached to the phrase. The gibberish phrase has been re-christened on Twitter for, 'What is your opinion on this thing?'

The phrase actually comes a YouTube video of a Ghanaian singer called Kawoula Biov who used the phrase first in his song.

Here's what Urban dictionary explains the meaning as.

And basically, what it means.

So now when you see the phrase, you can now know what to respond to it.

