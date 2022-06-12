Scooby-Doo Fan? You Can Now Stay in Mystery Machine Van

There is good news for all the Scooby-Doo fans out there. If reports are to be believed, the iconic Mystery Machine van from the 2002 animated film, is available on Airbnb for three one-night stays. The best part is hosted by Shaggy himself. Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy Rogers in Scooby-Doo, is celebrating 20 years of the film by renting out the Mystery Machine to a few lucky fans in Southern California, United States. Also, Airbnb is holding a special screening in memory of the movie. The vacation rental company has also recently partnered with some well-known engagements. This is being done to provide fans with a once-in-a-lifetime experience. “zoinks! can you believe it’s been 20 years since we’ve been blessed with the legendary live action scooby-doo film?” wrote Airbnb in their Twitter post.

Inside the van, there is a camper-style bedroom with enough space. Also, there is plenty of food. A dinner including Shaggy and Scooby’s favourite foods like hot dogs and burgers, popcorn, movie candy and all the Scooby Snacks will serve up the nostalgia. There will also be mystery games and a virtual greeting from Lillard when the people check in.

According to a report by Hotcars, Lillard said, “I’ve been channelling Shaggy since the live-action adaptation in 2002, and he’s been a part of me ever since. I can’t wait to welcome guests into the world of the Mystery Inc. gang as their Airbnb Host and give them a summer vacation they’ll never forget…monsters not included!”

The Mystery Machine is available for three individual one-night stays from June 24 to 26 for $20 (around Rs. 1,564) excluding taxes and fees.

The Mystery Machine in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action movie is a 1972 Bedford CF made by Vauxhall in the United Kingdom. According to Airbnb, the Mystery Machine has never been available to the public for overnight stays before. The van is full of Scooby-Doo movie references and throwbacks.

