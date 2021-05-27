'Scooby-Doo' Reunion in the Works after 'Friends', 90s Kids Can't Keep Calm

After the release of the highly-anticipated ‘Friends: The Reunion’, another reunion from a fan-favourite franchise seems to be in progress. As per reports, the Mystery Gang is all set to make a comeback ⁠— in an episode titled The Scooby-Doo Reunion Special. The episode will premiere later this year, The CW recently announced. With this news, fans definitely have more than one reason to rejoice this year. The show holds a special place in everyone’s hearts as many grew up watching it. Watching the show again will be nothing but a trip down memory lane.

The eagerly-awaited Scooby-Doo Reunion Special episode will bring back Scooby, Shaggy, Daphne, Velma, and Fred as they reminisce about their most memorable cases. The best part about this episode is that it won’t be just a re-run of Mystery Gang’s past cases. Turns out, the problem-solving team will find themselves caught in yet another intriguing case. So we’ll see them back in action after all these years. Just like the Friends reunion special, the setting of this Scooby-Doo episode will be at a Warner Bros Studio Lot. The excitement just doubled after this news was dropped.

Scooby-Doo is one of those franchises that have stood the test of time and remained in the memory of viewers. Over the years, the animated classic got multiple adaptations including a live-action film co-written by James Gunn and Scoob! which premiered last year. The show’s interesting plot has always kept viewers engaged. The special episode will be created in collaboration with Warner Bros. Unscripted Television. Warner Bros. Animation, and Abominable Pictures with Jonathan Stern serving as executive producer. The year will surely end on a positive note with Mystery Gang on our screens.

Meanwhile, Friends: The Reunionmadeits debut in India on May 27 exclusively on ZEE5. The Indian premiere streamed simultaneously with the USA telecast on Thursday at 12:32 pm (IST).

