Scotland Couple on Vacation Escapes Near Death Scene

Accidents can happen with anyone anytime. No one can predict them and take precautions. Even when death comes it comes very quietly. However, what if something like a near death experience gets captured in a camera! Something similar happened with a couple named Sophie and Richard who went to Scotland for a vacation.

The couple went to visit Scotland during a rainy season. They recorded something in their selfie that they could not even imagine. The couple went to Lochs of North Scotland for their weekends.

It was raining there at that time. Both of them decided to take a selfie in front of the lake. They sensed that something wrong is going to happened while they were clicking the selfie. In the selfie, Sophie’s hair started flying because of electromagnetic force. Looking at this, Richard immediately understood about the coming danger. When Richard saw his wife’s hair waving, he immediately grabbed her hand and ran towards his car.

Just a few seconds later lightning fell on the place where the couple stood and took their selfie. Sophie said that they had a very good trip. The water was quiet and the wind was cold but they did not think about lightning fall.

“It was only when in the car that we looked at the selfie and noticed it was already happening at that stage. After some Googling, we have a very good idea of how unbelievably lucky we both are to still be here and safe - along with everybody else on the beach," Sophie said to the Scottishsun.

People usually ignore the lightning during rainy season. The couple also did the same mistake. Both of them were busy taking their selfies. Roaming around in the open can be dangerous during the rainy season. Due to the selfie the coming danger could be sensed and the couple’s life got saved.

Sometimes those things can turn out to be dangerous that one could not even think about. Hence it is very important to stay as alert as possible especially in such situations.

