Scotland Police Spot 'Unusual Passenger' in Front Seat During Routine Check

Police, in Scotland’s Forth Valley, were left surprised as they stumbled upon an unusual passenger during a routine vehicle check. Besides the driver, an Alpaca was found casually sitting in the rear seat of the car and enjoying the ride. Following the amusing incident, the Forth Valley Police shared a post on Twitter along with some pictures of the Alpaca.

#ForthValleyRP conducted a road check this morning at Craigforth. #OperationScrutinise. Various vehicles defects were discovered along with some unusual passengers. Some of those engaged were more appreciative of our Road Safety advice than others! pic.twitter.com/Dzc6hkzlB0 — Forth Valley Police (@ForthValPolice) June 6, 2022

According to the police, they were carrying out a routine road check that morning at Craigforth. While they inspected vehicles and found defects, an unusual passenger in a car caught their eye. “Various vehicles defects were discovered along with some unusual passengers,” the police wrote. It added that “Some of those engaged were more appreciative of our road safety advice than others.”

In the shared pictures, a black car can be seen pulled over by the cops who were undertaking the routine check. While the police officer inspects the vehicle, an Alpaca is seen popping its head out of the window.

Apparently, this isn’t the first time that the Alpaca is seen cruising around the city in a car. Last year in October, resident of Edinburgh were quite stunned to witness an Alpaca hanging its head out of the window and enjoying a car ride, reported Daily Record.

According to a report in BBC, the Alpaca named Annie is an orphaned animal and has been raised at a farm owned by 75-year-old Dannie Burns. Annie was born at the farm and has been looked after by Dannie after getting rejected by her mother.

Dannie shared that Annie has started behaving like a pet and “thinks she is a dog”. She often takes a car rode around the city while leaving onlookers puzzled. “She goes everywhere with me – we go to schools, colleges, old folks’ homes,” Dannie told BBC.

Dannie said they take the Alpaca in the car and drive around while she pops her head out of the window. The owner even recalled the instance when he was pulled over by police during the road check. He said they could not believe seeing the Alpaca in the car and took pictures with her.

