Scotland Woman Repeatedly Orders Wrong Products Online, Here's Why

A lot of people are fond of online shopping. Some people are so fond of shopping that they order the tiniest of things from online stores. However, sometimes it so happens that we don’t really get what we expect while shopping on the internet. A woman from Aberdeenshire, Scotland has been facing a similar situation for a long time. According to her family, this has become a habit for the woman to order wrong items online.

Claire McDonald, a resident of Macduff, Aberdeenshire. Claire had ordered a paddling pool for her 11-year-old daughter from an online shopping app, but when it finally arrived, she found that the swimming pool that was delivered to her was so small that only her pet cat could sit in it. To describe it accurately, it was a remote-sized pool, which might be useful for little else other than a pedicure.

According to sources, Claire had decided to order a smaller pool because the last time she had bought something online, she ended up getting a lampshade that was roughly as big as her daughter! Again, before this, she had ordered a frying pan, but this time too, she could not guess the right size for ordering. The pan which was delivered was so small that it wasn’t even enough for frying a potato. This has become a pattern of sorts with her, which caused her to become the butt of jokes from her family and friends. According to Claire, her luck is jinxed when it comes to online shopping.

