Scottish Government is Paying Rs 49 Lakh to Families for Moving to Remote Islands

If you want to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and planning to move elsewhere, then the Scottish islands can be your new home. Now, before you check your bank balance, let me tell you that the Scottish government is paying £ 50,000 or Rs 48.8 lakh to families for moving to the islands.

The deal may sound too good to be true but this is what the Scottish government is doing to tackle the depopulation of the Scottish islands. Young people and families will be paid to live on some of the remotest Scottish islands which are sparsely populated, reported Daily Mail. The move is part of a government scheme where the golden welcomes will be given to 100 people until 2026. Notably, many of the Scottish islands have been often ranked high among most beautiful islands in the world. These also include Isle of Skye and Orkney which have few residents living there currently.

The aim of the move is to address issues like the lack of job opportunities that has been forcing the youngsters to move to the mainland. The government will be giving £50,000 bonds each to 100 people which will cost it £ 5 million in total.

Ministers hope that these bonds will help people in building, renovating homes on the islands and even start new businesses so that they could live sustainable lives there. Reportedly, the government has started receiving applications for its new scheme and a family from Ecuador has shown interest.

Highlighting the significance of the new scheme, Alasdair Allan, the SNP MSP for the Western Isles, told The Times “Depopulation is one of the biggest threats to our island communities.” He added that any step taken towards curb ign the depopulation issue of the islands should be encouraged. Allan said that the bonds will help people build lives for long-term on the island. https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/islands-to-hand-out-50k-golden-hellos-xhz5bk0lr

While some have welcomed the move, others have claimed that it wouldn’t be effective in dealing with the long-term depopulation issue. Some highlighted that other factors like poor transport connectivity, unaffordable housing, and no broadband connection is keeping people away from the islands

