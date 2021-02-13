Scottish Man Caught Trying to Drive with Thick Layer of Snow on Windshields

A man was charged with dangerous driving in Dundee in Scotland after he maneuvered his car, covered almost entirely in snow. He allegedly attempted to drive his red car despite almost all of his front and rear windscreens covered in snow before he was stopped by the police. The driver was on a road at the Dunsinane Industrial Estate shortly before cops caught him at 10 am on Thursday. He was completely blind to everything on the road driving the snow-blanketed car with "practically zero visibility" and is hence being dubbed "brainless".

He had cleared just a tiny window on the front windshield. Photos show there was just a small space in front of his face so he could see straight ahead. According to police officers, they had never seen any more extreme examples of lack of preparation before.

Police in Scotland have charged a man with dangerous driving after being stopped in Dundee with snow covering almost his entire front and rear windscreens@TaysidePolice says it they "know it’s inconvenient having to clear your car before you drive, but it MUST be done." pic.twitter.com/IP8gVwKLyw— Radio News Hub (@radionewshub) February 12, 2021

After the incident, Inspector Greg Burns of Tayside Roads Policing Unit told LADbible that their team was actually shocked at the sight when they saw the car. Scottish police said nobody was hurt when the driver set off with snow covering his front and rear windscreens. It is no less than a "miracle" that the incident caused no injury as a consequence. “Yes, it's an inconvenience having to clear your car of snow when there's been significant snowfall, but it is an absolute necessity," he was quoted as saying by LADbible.

The inspector went on to assert that the driver in context put himself and other pedestrians at great risk by driving the vehicle in the circumstances that he did. He added that it is the responsibility of a driver to ensure that the vehicle is safe to drive and is adequately prepared for the weather situations being experienced. Burns further clarified that the incident was incomprehensible and not an exaggeration. On the behalf of the department, he urged others to take the time to clear their vehicle and be safe.

Netizens were not impressed by the driver’s ignorance and lack of responsibility. Photos of the snow-covered vehicle started doing rounds on social media. Some labeled the man 'brainless' and 'a muppet' and others expressed their reactions in scathing comments. One person said that he should have been last in the line when brains were distributed. The person also wondered how some of the people pass their driving tests. A user added that it's hard to believe it is real and if it is, then the clown should never be permitted anywhere near a road with a vehicle. A third expressed relief that no one was hurt.

It can be hazardous to drive in snowy conditions and motorists should ensure that their wipers are properly working.