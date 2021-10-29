Scottish Mother Devastated After Cake Mixer Rips Out 5-year-old Daughter's Hair 

A Scottish mother was recently left distraught after a horrific incident with her five-year-old daughter. The kid had a huge patch of her hair ripped out after they got tangled in an electric whisk. The incident occurred when the unnamed girl in Scotland’s Ayrshire was baking cakes with her grandmother on October 23. The horrific incident has left every member of the family devastated.

While baking the cake, the youngster reportedly leaned forward towards the mixing bowl to check if the cake mix was ready. In a ‘split-second’, her hair got caught in the rapid mixer and ripped away from her head. Her grandmother quickly turned the whisk off. However, by the time she stopped the mixer, around a quarter of the girl’s hair was torn away, DailyRecords reported.

The girl’s mother has requested other parents to be on their toes to protect their kids from horrific incidents. She said that her daughter lost hair in a “freak accident” and the family could not have seen it coming.

“She was leaning towards the bowl and in a split second her hair was ripped out. Thank goodness my mum managed to act fast and switch the mixer off or I dread to think how much worse it could have been,” she said.

The girl’s mother said that her daughter was initially upset and got a shock after that horrific incident on October 23, but now she has recovered from the memories.

A day after the incident, the 42-year-old mother contacted a local hairdresser Linzi Bone Hair who specializes in hair loss treatments. With a technique called mesh hair integration, she has managed to completely cover the bald patch of the youngster. However, she has warned the family that it could take six months or more for her real hair to grow back.

