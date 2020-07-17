Scottish MP Apologises After His Cat Sneakily Photobombs Virtual British Parliament Meet

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the majority of the people have been working from home. Apart from the many technical challenges that one has to face while working from home, those living with kids and pets have an added challenge of being interrupted by them.

The latest to be joining the league of people who have been interrupted by their pets during a video conference is Scottish MP John Nicolson. His cat named Rocco jumped into the frame during the proceedings of the British Parliament.

The cat halted near the screen and began flicking its tail right in front of the camera. As a result, John’s view was blocked and people could only see Rocco’s tail in the frame.

In order to remove the cat from the frame, John can be heard saying, "Rocco put your tail down please".

"Rocco, put your tail down" - Another classic entry for the Parliamentary cats on Zoom folder, this time @MrJohnNicolson at DCMS committee: pic.twitter.com/cOkRNrrlFh — Alain Tolhurst (@Alain_Tolhurst) July 14, 2020

According to a report published in The Scottish Sun, the meeting was held for the Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Committee.

As one would expect, the clip went viral in no time. The video has already been viewed over two lakh times on Twitter and more than 3,500 people have liked the post.

While many users commented upon the hilarity of the incident, some people also lauded the MP for his composed behaviour.

A person said, "Excellent. Well handled by the cool @MrJohnNicolson (Ps: try hanging a duvet/heavy curtains behind your monitor to make the sound less echoey.)"

Another person reacted on how funny the incident was, said, “I've heard of cats doing "zoomies" but this is a whole other level of brilliant feline fiendishness”

Other reactions included:

Although MP John Nicolson apologized for the cat, the other members of the committee embraced the intruder, saying: "Welcome Cat."