Scottish Postman Leaves Special Message for Self-isolating Resident, Heartwarming Note Wins Internet

Small gestures of kindness and compassion are much needed in these tough times, especially when the pandemic has affected us globally, forcing us all indoors to self-isolate and recover. While self-isolation is much easier for people living with their families, people living alone have been facing a number of problems like stocking up on groceries, medicines, while being forced inside their home. It is even more crucial to come forward and help each other during these tragic times as small acts of generosity can make a huge difference in someone’s life.

A postman is being praised online for a heartwarming note he left on a person’s front door who had requested that his parcels be left under the doormat as he was self-isolating. The resident of Glasgow, Scotland, shared the details of the sweet gesture on Reddit explaining that he had put up a note on his front door requesting that his parcels be placed under the doormat because of self-isolation. “Just got this through the postman," he wrote along with a picture of a postal slip from the Royal Mail employee with a touching message that read, “If you need anything brought in from the shops, let me know.”

The message was written at the address section on the slip which is given when you miss a parcel, reports the Mirror

Post was followed by tons of appreciative comments for the postal worker and many hailed them as “heroes during this sh***storm."One user called a ‘postie’ from their locality ‘legends’, adding that they have been looking after the elderly neighbours since March last year by talking through the windows and doing grocery shopping for them.

More people responded by sharing their positive experiences from ‘postie’ as a person recalled that during the lockdown, a postman came back a second time to her home when she had missed the parcel earlier. It further read that the said man is a ‘legend’, always wearing a massive smile so they left praise for him on the Royal Mail website.

