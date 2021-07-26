Scottish Woman Calls Priest to Bless House After Spotting 'Ghost' on CCTV

Imagine installing security cameras in your home and discovering something so strange that you had to call a priest to bless your house. That’s exactly what happened to a mother from Scotland who got so spooked by seeing the CCTV footage outside her home that she called a priest. Maxine Hughes, from Barrowfield area in Glasgow, was left shocked to spot a bizarre shadowy figure moving through her garden outside her home. The half-a-minute-long footage shows the abnormal figure circling across the room from right to left before vanishing near a caravan parked in the front drive.

Hughes spotted it multiple times as she watched her kids play after which she called her sister, Nicki Mulheron, who shared the clip on her Facebook. Hughes lives with her partner and two children, aged 6 and 12, and told Daily Mail that her partner was also horrified after seeing the strange shadowy figure on the camera. The family ended up calling a local priest to bless the house on July 20, Tuesday.

She shared that her partner’s son has been surprisingly calm about the inexplicable sightings. 12-year-old Ashton heard the parents talk about it and have been taking the whole situation well. Hughes told him a priest had visited them and they had nothing to worry about.

Watch the clip shared by Hughes sister, Nicki, who is into supernatural stuff. In the post, she asked people to take a look at what her sister caught on camera.

The comments section was filled with equally creeped out viewers who were left scratching their heads and asking what it was in the clip. Some advised her to get it checked, while some suggested her to contact ghostbusters. There were some claims stating that it was definitely a person as it is visible clear as day, while another called it a mad shadow. However, not everyone believed in the paranormal explanation behind the eerie figure and one claimed that it was an ant crawling across the out of focus lens.

Whatever, it may be, what do you think about it?

