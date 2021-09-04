Scottish Woman Screams At Massive Spider, Neighbour Dial Cops in Fear

Five police officers rushed to help a woman whose screams were loud enough to be heard by her neighbours. On Monday evening, cops turned up outside Hollie Hunter’s Livingston home after they were summoned by her neighbours. They called police after her loud screams concerned them, giving probable cause to worry. They assumed Hollie fell down the stairs or stumbled upon an armed intruder. The cops arrived in two vans at around 10.20pm, after which the startled 30-year-old had to explain the bizarre incident.

When the police appeared at the scene, they found Hollie screaming at a massive spider. She was shocked to see five policemen at her doorstep. She then enlisted the police’s aid to locate and detain her eight-legged assailant. Hollie was startled by the arachnid on her bed and fortunately helped by the police to get rid of the unwanted, petrifying eight-legged intruder.

Speaking to Edinburgh Evening News, Hollie explained, “I’d just spent 40 minutes trying to get rid of a moth, to then come back into my bedroom and find a massive spider at the bottom of my bed! I’d honestly say it was the size of the palm of my hand.”

She went on to say that after spotting the spider, she launched books at it to get rid of the insect. However, when the creature started running towards her, she screamed and ran to different rooms. Hollie added that her crying and screaming may have made such a racket that her neighbour thought she was being attacked. When she answered the door, she just cried in front of the cops saying, “I’m so sorry there’s a spider under my bed and I’m petrified!"

The spider was eventually found beneath her mattress. Hollie said, “One of the officers picked it up and took it outside, not without laughing at me.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland told the portal, “Around 10.20 pm on August 30, we received a report of a disturbance within a property in Livingston. Suitable advice and assistance was provided and the spider was located and removed.”

