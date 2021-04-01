Scottish Woman's Post About Washing Machine Exploding in Kitchen Has a Lesson for Us All

A Scottish woman was horrified when her washing machine exploded mid-cycle, destroying her kitchen.Laura Birrell, an entrepreneur from Glasgow, shared the ordeal on Facebook on March 28. The founder of Sticky Heels heel padswas sitting in her sitting room when the explosion happened, blowing up her kitchen. The ten-year-old Idesit’s drums exploded, blowing up the top of the machine and as well as the kitchen sink, taps, wash basin, shelf.

On Facebook, she shared details of the disaster, warning people not to go out leaving their machines on. She stated she was glad she didn’t go out anywhere as the machine exploded. At first, she thought a “bomb had gone off, glass everywhere” but it was the “machine drum that exploded through the worktop and drainer.”

Laura switched the appliance off as smoke started to appear.

Concerned netizens commented on the post, expressing their relief that no one was hurt. Many shared their own similar stories of the ordeal.

Talking to Daily Record , Laura said she was very scared and shocked as she thought something had crashed through the window. She added that she had “just left the kitchen and gone into the sitting room and sat down when she heard the explosion.”She said when she went in the kitchen, it stank of smoke and the entire sink draining unit had disappeared and glass was lying everywhere.

After she shared the pictures on Facebook, many came forward with their own similar tragedies like when their “machines have either malfunctioned like hers or gone on fire.”

Laura informed the manufacturers about the incident, to which a Whirlpool spokesperson replied saying they will be investigating the incident, adding they have spoken to the woman and their engineers will visit the property to understand what happened as a matter of urgency.They stated their “thoughts are with the residents affected by this incident.”