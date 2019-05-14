Take the pledge to vote

Now You Can Win Scrabble With ‘Jugaad’ Words Like ‘OK’ and ‘Bae’

Words like 'OK' and 'facepalm' are a part of 2,682 new words that have recently been inducted into the official dictionary for the World English Language Scrabble Players Association published by Collins. Hinglish words like 'Sidhuism' have also made the list.

Trending Desk

May 14, 2019
Now You Can Win Scrabble With 'Jugaad' Words Like 'OK' and 'Bae'
Image courtesy: Reuters
Ever felt lost and irritated at losing a game of Scrabble because your opponent's unparalleled gift of the gab was way beyond the handful of Hinglish and English slang words you knew? No more, because Scrabble now has a 'jugaad' for that.

Words like 'fleek', 'OK', 'Instagram' and 'facepalm' are a part of 2,682 new words that have recently been inducted into the official dictionary for the World English Language Scrabble Players Association published by Collins.

The new words approved by Collins, the publisher behind the Collins English Dictionary in Britain, come after some of the same terms were approved last year by Merriam-Webster, which oversees the Scrabble list for the United States and Canada. The Collins additions help standardize the dictionary for English-language players worldwide.

The new words, besides being progressive gender neutral pronouns such as 'Ze' (a win for the LGBTQ community), also includes a host of Indian words like ‘jugaad’, ‘swachh’, ‘dhaba’, ‘gyan’, and ‘pradhan’.

The dictionary also welcomes the Hinglish word 'sidhuism'.

In most cases, a new listing is accompanied by a listing of deleted phrases and of the 29 phrases deleted this year, Michael Tang — who shall be the tournament director for the Scrabble World Championship in Goa this year — finds the omission of ‘Gibibyte’ in particular attention-grabbing provided that its digital cousins ‘Kibibyte’, ‘Mebibyte’, ‘Pebibyte’ and ‘Tebibyte’ are still in use.

The Scrabble dictionary by Collins, published on Thursday, adds to the 276,000 words already in play, making it the most comprehensive Scrabble word list ever produced, Collins said in a news release.
