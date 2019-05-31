Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Scripps National Spelling Bee Has 8 Champions, Six of Them Are Indian

The competition which has been up and running for almost 95 years now is becoming more and more challenging day by day, with contestants and their families going the extra mile to ensure victory.

Jashodhara Mukherjee |

Updated:May 31, 2019, 5:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Scripps National Spelling Bee Has 8 Champions, Six of Them Are Indian
The competition which has been up and running for almost 95 years now is becoming more and more challenging day by day, with contestants and their families going the extra mile to ensure victory.
Loading...
History was made at the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday when the judges declared eight co-champions in the competition. Yes, eight. After the contestants managed to get past 20 increasingly difficult rounds with flying colours, the announcers decided that they couldn't declare just one winner.

According to The Washington Post, Jacques Bailly, the official announcer for the competition reportedly said that the judges will soon run out of words to challenge the contestants with. Also, he said that this was the most talented bunch of contestants he'd come across.

In the final round, there were eight contestants remaining. All eight had managed to get their spellings correct. When the final contestant, Rohan Raja, spelled his word correctly, confetti rained down on stage in celebration.

The competition which has been up and running for almost 95 years now is becoming more and more challenging day by day, with contestants and their families going the extra mile to ensure victory.

The eight winners this year are - Rishik Gandhasri, Erin Howard, Saketh Sundar, Shruthika Padhy, Sohum Sukhatankar, Abhijay Kodali, Christopher Serrao, and Rohan Raja. Turns out, Indians dominate Spelling Bee!




Naturally, this got Twitterati all riled up:







The competition, which can only be described as immensely intense, started by 10 am and initially had 50 contestants. These were narrowed down to 8 finalists, each of whom proved to be more resilient than ever.


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram