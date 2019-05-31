Scripps National Spelling Bee Has 8 Champions, Six of Them Are Indian

So around SIX Indians. It’s always the Indian kid that wins these Spelling Bees. What the hell is with that? I don’t know what’s more amazing, SIX Indian champions or the TWO non-Indian champs. But with these Spelling Bees, always expect an Indian kid. — shadowspawn💀 (@blackhole394753) May 31, 2019

Congratulations India! — Anita Blount (@anitablou) May 31, 2019

History was made at the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday when the judges declared eight co-champions in the competition. Yes, eight. After the contestants managed to get past 20 increasingly difficult rounds with flying colours, the announcers decided that they couldn't declare just one winner.According to The Washington Post, Jacques Bailly, the official announcer for the competition reportedly said that the judges will soon run out of words to challenge the contestants with. Also, he said that this was the most talented bunch of contestants he'd come across.In the final round, there were eight contestants remaining. All eight had managed to get their spellings correct. When the final contestant, Rohan Raja, spelled his word correctly, confetti rained down on stage in celebration.The competition which has been up and running for almost 95 years now is becoming more and more challenging day by day, with contestants and their families going the extra mile to ensure victory.The eight winners this year are - Rishik Gandhasri, Erin Howard, Saketh Sundar, Shruthika Padhy, Sohum Sukhatankar, Abhijay Kodali, Christopher Serrao, and Rohan Raja. Turns out, Indians dominate Spelling Bee!Naturally, this got Twitterati all riled up:The competition, which can only be described as immensely intense, started by 10 am and initially had 50 contestants. These were narrowed down to 8 finalists, each of whom proved to be more resilient than ever.