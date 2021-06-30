SC’s Green Signal to CA Exams Has Twitter Calculating Stress With Memes

A petition requesting the postponement of the chartered accountant examination conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) was turned down by the Supreme Court. The apex court gave a green signal to ICAI to continue with its decision to conduct the in-person examinations slated to begin from July 5. However, the court also added that the students who have been affected by the COVID-19 virus should be given an option to opt out of the exams if they want to. The petitioner had urged the apex court to postpone the examination to a time till every student and teacher get vaccinated. However, the ICAI said that there was no need to defer the examination as the pandemic situation was getting better and the number of reported coronavirus had come down drastically. Ever since the news about Supreme Court’s decision broke, social media has been buzzing with reactions from users. While some of them expressed their concern regarding safety, others used memes to express their thoughts.

In support of its decision to give a green signal to the conduct of the examination, the apex court said that most of the students were eager to appear for the examination as more than 2,82,000 candidates out of 3,74230 had already downloaded the admit card. Taking digs at this logic, a lot of users shared their reactions in memes.

#icaiexamsDownloading Admit cards means Students are not afraid and dey are willing to give exams…..students to ICAI… pic.twitter.com/h0ripN1iuV — Khush Rehna Hai (@shivamkhetan17) June 28, 2021

People were also worried that students who had become relaxed in hope that the examination would be postponed like others, would now have to hurry to complete their leftover syllabus.

Nothing, but a picture of a CA student asking for postponement, Now trying to complete the syllabus. Round-the-clock Preparation.#caexams #icaiexam #icaiexams pic.twitter.com/vnAgWK7y7a— poonam thapa (@poonamt09600598) June 29, 2021

Students also took digs at the ICAI and said the organization was not interested in addressing the concerns of the students.

When you ask your invigilator to show his "No risk Status" on Arogya Setu App.#caexams #icaiexams pic.twitter.com/CQ8AXKa9Ou— Unsystematic Risk (@Yakkountant) June 30, 2021

Examinations for the various levels of Chartered Accountancy are slated to begin from July 5 and will go on till July 30

