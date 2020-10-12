Sea-food Counter is Winning 'Award for Best Signage' on Twitter for Cleverly Asking You to Wear Mask

Masks have become increasingly important to combat coronavirus pandemic as social distancing has grown to be the need of the hour. And yet at a time like this, there are still plenty of people who are too casual to acknowledge the significance wearing masks ad often don't.

While many shops have taken various measures to ensure that customers wear masks and maintain social distancing, a sea-food counter had one of the sturdiest messages to display during the pandemic.

The message undermined myriads of concerns in regards to the usage of masks including fake news from WhatsApp family groups or beliefs that usage of masks is a lack of efficacy.

A message read in bold, "Mask required for service".

It further read, "Do not pout. Do not whine. Do not argue. Do not harass. Do not spout conspiracy theories or regurgitate misinformation you got from your dumb uncle on Facebook. This isn't political; it is basic health and safety. Do not choose to be the reason the rest of the world is laughing at us."

"'I forgot it in my car.' Well, go get it then. 'This is unconstitutional'. No, it's not. 'This is a hoax,' You're an idiot."

Sharing the image on Twitter, Hollywood TV host Lousi Agguire said, "Is there an award for best signage? There should be."

Is there an award for best signage? There should be. pic.twitter.com/a40T1D7qzu — Louis Aguirre (@LOUISAGUIRRE) October 11, 2020

The message was hailed by many, with netizens taking to the comments section to share other similar incidents and notices outside different shops.

This needs to be in big letters on every store window everywhere on the planet. pic.twitter.com/0jXwxvdMFN — How much can one koala bear?? (@Snickelfritz15) October 11, 2020

This one from the city next to me. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/JNYPv6ATfY — Sound Chaser (@SoundChaser9) October 11, 2020

I like this one too.😂 pic.twitter.com/AZoWDTnHn9 — Hopeful (@cawilliamsp) October 11, 2020

In another similar attempt to improve the situation, a shop in Thailand has made the utmost use of technology to ensure that every customer is permitted inside its premises only if that person has their masks on.

A viral video on Twitter shows that the shop has automatic doors at the entrance and it is fitted with a face detector, that scans your face for masks and then quickly checks your temperature.

A person is permitted inside if only these two criteria are fulfilled.